Prince Harry stresses the need for respect towards NATO troops' sacrifices in Afghanistan, responding to Trump's remarks.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry said in response to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that NATO troops stayed off the front line in Afghanistan, that "sacrifices" made in the conflict by NATO forces "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect".
Prince Harry said in a statement on Friday: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."
(Reporting by James Davey)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Military sacrifices refer to the hardships and losses endured by service members and their families, including injuries, deaths, and the emotional toll of serving in conflict zones.
A veteran is a person who has served in the armed forces and is often recognized for their service and sacrifices made during their military career.
