Posted on January 13, 2026
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - PageGroup on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected 4.6% drop in fourth-quarter profit at constant currency, as hiring growth in the U.S. and a recovery in activity in China helped offset prolonged weak hiring in its key European markets.
Over the past year, weak business confidence and macroeconomic uncertainty have led businesses globally to scale back hiring, with recruiters struggling as firms delay new appointments and candidates remain reluctant to switch jobs.
In the reported quarter, China saw its first quarterly growth since 2022, as candidates and clients became more confident in closing deals. Meanwhile, U.S. profits grew 5%, driven by strong demand for construction hiring.
The British recruiter expects operating profit for the year ended December 31 to be in line with market expectations of 21.1 million pounds ($28.41 million), representing nearly a 60% year-on-year decline.
PageGroup, which focuses on hiring white-collar roles, reported a gross profit of 190.7 million pounds, above analysts' expectations of 189.4 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.
($1 = 0.7427 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
