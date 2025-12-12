ROME, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Friday urged Italy's intelligence services to avoid ‍smearing ‌public figures and journalists, saying abuse of confidential material risked undermining democracy ⁠and public trust.

His appeal came amid ‌heightened scrutiny of Italy’s security agencies following recent surveillance scandals involving spyware and alleged hacking of phones of reporters and human rights activists.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the ⁠centenary of Italy's spy service, the pontiff praised its role in safeguarding national security, including ​at the Vatican, but stressed that it must ‌be guided by law and ethics.

"It ⁠is necessary to monitor rigorously so that confidential information is not used to intimidate, manipulate, blackmail, or discredit the service of politicians, journalists or ​other actors in civil society," Leo said.

He also said spies should remain vigilant against "the temptations to which work like yours exposes you".

NGO MEMBERS' PHONES HACKED

Italy's parliament revealed earlier this year that the government had used ​Israeli-made spyware ‍to hack the phones ​of a number of people, including Luca Casarini and Giuseppe Caccia, the founders of Mediterranea Saving Humans, an NGO that tries to protect refugees who cross the Mediterranean.

Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, had endorsed the NGO's work and had been in regular contact with Casarini.

Pope Leo stressed on Friday the need ⁠for legal and ethical safeguards as intelligence work grew more complex in the digital age, urging vigilance against ​fake news and online manipulation.

"Ensure that your actions are always proportionate to the common good," he said, adding they should guarantee people's rights, including the freedom of conscience.

He also revealed that churches in ‌several countries had fallen victim to intelligence services "that act for improper purposes, oppressing its freedom," but gave no details.

(Reporting by Crispian BalmerEditing by Alexandra Hudson)