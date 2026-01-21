Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Pope Leo is invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', aimed at global conflict resolution. The Vatican is considering the invitation.
VATICAN CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pope Leo is among world leaders invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official, said on Wednesday.
Leo, the first U.S. pope and a critic of some of Trump's policies, is evaluating the invitation, he said.
"The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do," Parolin told journalists. "I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response."
The board was initially aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, however Trump has said it will have a much broader remit and resolve conflicts globally.
While some countries, such as Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, a number of others have expressed caution with diplomats warning it could harm the work of the United Nations.
The Vatican press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Parolin's remarks.
Leo, who has shown a robust but quiet diplomatic style since being elected pope last May, has decried conditions for Palestinians living in Gaza several times, including in a forceful sermon on Christmas Eve.
The pope, leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, rarely joins international boards. The Vatican has an extensive diplomatic service and is a permanent observer at the United Nations, often taking part in debates.
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Janet Lawrence)
A central bank is a financial institution responsible for managing a country's currency, money supply, and interest rates. It also oversees the banking system and aims to ensure financial stability.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, allowing for the smooth functioning of financial markets and institutions, minimizing the risk of financial crises.
Investment is the act of allocating resources, usually money, to generate income or profit. It can take various forms, including stocks, bonds, real estate, or business ventures.
International organizations are entities established by multiple countries to promote cooperation and address global issues. Examples include the United Nations, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category