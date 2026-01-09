Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland's prime minister is worried about the strain the United States' threat to take over Greenland is putting on NATO, he said on Friday, adding that as a loyal ally Warsaw should be honest with Washington about its concerns.
Poland views the United States and NATO as crucial to its security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia, and policymakers in Warsaw fear divisions in the alliance could embolden Moscow.
A U.S. military seizure of Greenland from a longtime ally, Denmark, would send shockwaves through the NATO alliance and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.
"I'm very concerned about the Greenland issue, and I'm also very concerned about events in the United States, and everything that's building such ideological and political tension within NATO and the United States itself," Tusk told a press conference.
"But because we're allies, friends, and Poland is an exceptionally loyal ally of the United States, I also believe that when you're in such a position, you don't do anything on your knees; you just say what you think. Among friends, you should speak honestly about what's right and what's wrong."
(Reporting by Barbara Erling, Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz)
