German producer prices fell 2.5% in December, meeting expectations.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices fell broadly in line with expectations in December, decreasing by 2.5% from a year earlier, the federal statistics office reported on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.4% decline.
The office publishes more detailed data on its website.
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan & Bernadette HoggEditing by Ludwig Burger)
Year-on-year (y/y) comparison measures the change in a financial metric over a one-year period. It helps assess growth or decline by comparing the current period's data with the same period from the previous year.
A federal statistics office is responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating statistical data related to various aspects of the economy, society, and population. This data supports informed decision-making and policy development.
