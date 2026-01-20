Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Renault's 2025 sales rose by 3.2%, driven by Clio and Sandero. International markets grew by 11.7%, while European van sales fell by 21%.
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault Group <RENA.PA> said on Tuesday that its sales volumes rose 3.2% in 2025, as strong demand for its passenger vehicles, particularly overseas, helped offset a plunge in European van sales.
The group, which sells predominantly in Europe, said it sold 2.34 million vehicles in total, with growth of just 0.5% in Europe compared with 11.7% in its international markets, which include South Korea, Morocco and Latin America.
Growth in the global auto sector picked up in 2025, though manufacturers are still facing challenges including surplus production and a constantly changing tariff environment.
Sales in Europe were weighed down by a 21% drop in van volumes, as the market slowed and Renault adjusted its product mix.
Passenger car volumes rose 5.9%, growing faster than the market thanks to strong demand for its bestselling Clio and Sandero city cars.
Renault has managed to avoid the impact of tariffs because most of its international sales are in markets where it has local manufacturing, Ivan Segal, global sales and operations director for the Renault brand, told journalists.
"Our growth is driven by strong local production and content," he said.
Sales of the group's hybrids and electric vehicles also grew significantly last year, up 35% and 77% respectively on the prior 12 months.
Delivering strong growth in Europe this year could be a challenge, however.
"We don't expect a rebound in the European market," said Segal.
The company reports 2025 financial results on February 19.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume. Writing by Dominique Patton. Editing by Mark Potter)
Sales growth refers to the increase in sales revenue over a specific period, often expressed as a percentage compared to previous periods.
Hybrid vehicles are cars that use two or more types of power, typically combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor for improved efficiency.
Market demand is the total quantity of a product that consumers are willing to purchase at various prices, influencing production and pricing strategies.
Explore more articles in the Finance category