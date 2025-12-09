WARSAW, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has agreed to ‍allow ‌Poland to provide state aid for the construction of ⁠the country's first nuclear ‌power plant, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The European Commission confirmed in a statement that it ⁠had approved the state aid.

Poland, seeking to cut its reliance on ​coal, chose Westinghouse Electric to build its ‌first nuclear plant on ⁠the Baltic Sea coast. Poland aims to begin construction of the first unit of the plant ​in 2028 and complete it in 2036.

"We will soon have official confirmation that the European Commission agrees to state aid for the construction of a ​nuclear ‍power plant in ​Poland," Tusk said.

"We have secured the full amount of funding, amounting to 60 billion zlotys ($16.51 billion). In December, meaning this year, the first 4.6 billion zlotys in treasury securities will reach the interested entity."

Tusk said ⁠the European Commission's consent was a necessary condition for launching the Polish ​nuclear programme.

"We will indeed be able to begin construction with sufficient momentum, so that electricity from the first nuclear power plant in ‌Poland can flow as quickly as possible," he said.

($1 = 3.6347 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Susan Fenton)