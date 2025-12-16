WARSAW, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - Polish security services have detained ‍a ‌student suspected of preparing a "mass attack" at ⁠a Christmas market, ‌Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for Poland's special services, said on Tuesday.

Mateusz W., a student at the ⁠Catholic University of Lublin, wanted to commit an attack using ​explosives and planned to join ‌a terrorist organization, he ⁠said.

"The aim of the crime was to intimidate many people and support the Islamic ​State. During the investigation, Internal Security Agency officers seized data carriers and items related to Islam," Dobrzynski wrote on platform ​X.

The ‍prosecutor's office charged ​Mateusz W. with "undertaking preparatory actions to carry out a terrorist attack that could have resulted in the death or serious injury of many people."

"Furthermore, he took steps to establish ⁠contact with a terrorist organization, including obtaining its support in carrying ​out the attack," the statement said.

Authorities did not immediately give further details about the suspect, who was placed in ‌detention for a preliminary period of three months.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)