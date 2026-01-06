Headlines
Italy, Pirelli explore ways to remove Sinochem stake in tyremaker, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Italy's government and Pirelli are working with the tyremaker's shareholders to identify options for removing China's Sinochem as an investor, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru)
