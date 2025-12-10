Pfizer to cut over 200 jobs in Switzerland to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer will cut over 200 jobs in Switzerland as part of its multi-year cost reduction program, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The drugmaker will reduce its workforce in the country to roughly 70 by the end of this year from 300, the report said, adding that the job cuts follow a broader downgrade of the Swiss unit within the company.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
