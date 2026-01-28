Pets at Home Maintains Profit Forecast Despite Revenue Decline

Financial Performance Overview

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pets at Home kept its profit forecast for the year unchanged on Wednesday, even as the British pet care retailer reported lower third-quarter revenue, partly due to price cuts as part of its retail turnaround plan.

Revenue and Profit Forecast

The Handforth-headquartered company has been working to fix product ranges and restore execution in its retail arm, despite its fast-growing veterinary division continuing to underpin profits.

Market Challenges and Strategies

Pets at Home is operating in a vet market that is now facing tighter government scrutiny after years of rising prices and limited competition. The government plans clearer pricing rules and a new licensing system to address hidden fees and owner complaints.

Leadership Changes and Future Focus

"With a new CEO and CFO joining in spring, our focus for the remainder of the year is on building momentum behind our four turnaround plan priorities," Interim Executive Chair Ian Burke said in a statement.

The company posted total group revenue down 1% to 358 million pounds ($494.72 million) for the 12 week period to January 1, with like-for-like sales down 0.7%.

($1 = 0.7236 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)