HBX Group Reports 1% Revenue Growth in Q1, Maintains Positive Outlook

HBX Group's Financial Performance

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm HBX Group said on Wednesday its revenue grew 1% in the October-December quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

Revenue Growth Analysis

The company reported revenue of 170 million euros ($204 million) for the first quarter of its financial year running from October 2025 to September 2026, and confirmed its annual forecasts.

Share Buyback and Dividends

Good first-quarter performance and sustained booking momentum at the start of the second quarter underpin the full-year guidance, HBX said in the quarterly statement.

Market Trends and Booking Momentum

Revenue growth was strongest in Spain, 13% year-on-year, helped by increased demand for regional and domestic travel, though this was partly offset by reduced travel to the United States, it added.

Earlier in January, HBX said it would launch a 100-million-euro share buyback and that it would start paying regular dividends, starting with an interim payout for the 2026 financial year.

($1 = 0.8335 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga and Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)