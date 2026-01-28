Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
LVMH shares are expected to decline by 3-4% after Q4 results showed weaker margins and a cautious economic outlook, despite growth in China.
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - LVMH shares fell 6% on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter results, with the market disappointed at the luxury group's weaker margin and cautious tone on the first signs of demand recovery.
The French group said domestic Chinese sales grew in the quarter, as the key market returns to growth, but analysts said the results were less encouraging than expected after Richemont and Burberry's upbeat comments on China earlier this month.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault told a press conference on Tuesday that there was "reason to be a little cautious" given geopolitical crises and economic uncertainty.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)
