LONDON, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - British novelist Sophie Kinsella, ‍the ‌author of the bestselling Shopaholic series ⁠of books, has ‌died aged 55 following illness, a statement posted to her Instagram account said ⁠on Wednesday.

Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Wickham, ​sold over 50 million books worldwide, ‌including a popular ⁠series following the life of a fictional shopping-addicted woman in London. Some ​of the Shopaholic books were later adapted into a movie.

The author was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form ​of ‍aggressive brain cancer, ​in 2022.

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," Wednesday's statement said.

"Despite ⁠her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie ​counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the ‌extraordinary success of her writing career."

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)