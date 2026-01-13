Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global online review platform Trustpilot forecast 20% growth in revenue and core operating profit ahead of market expectations for 2025 on Tuesday, helped by double-digit growth in bookings in all its markets.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales or income over a specific period, typically expressed as a percentage. It indicates the company's ability to expand its business and generate more income.
Bookings refer to the total value of contracts or orders received by a company within a specific period. It is an important metric for assessing a company's performance and future revenue potential.
Core operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding any income from non-operating activities. It provides insight into the company's operational efficiency.
A global online review platform is a website or service that allows users to share and read reviews about businesses, products, or services worldwide. These platforms help consumers make informed decisions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category