e2e-assure to launch new OT sensor capabilities for 24/7 monitoring and protection in response to growing cyber security threats within OT environments

Abingdon, UK; 22 Jan. 2025: SOC-as-a-service provider, e2e-assure, today reveals that 51 per cent of organisations deem it likely their Operational Technology (OT) will be targeted more than any other. Securing OT environments is becoming a priority as organisations increasingly adopt connected sensors and smart equipment, increasing the number of cyber threat entry points. Since 2020, attacks on OT environments have increased year on year and, in the past 12 months, the impact from cyber-attacks on manufacturing from Jaguar Land Rover to Asahi continues to be felt.

Standards and directives from UK, EU, and US government organisations recommend continuous monitoring to provide real-time context and visibility for OT assets and network connectivity. Therefore, it’s concerning that e2e-assure’s research found that 28 per cent of organisations say they have only manual or ad hoc coordination of their IT/OT visibility and monitoring. The research also found there is a lack of consistency and completeness when it comes to monitoring OT environments, with 32 per cent of organisations using detection platforms originally built for IT, 29 per cent using active visibility tools, and 28 per cent using custom developed detection logic. This highlights the need for better integrated tools and, more importantly, specialist monitoring.

To meet a growing demand for advanced OT security solutions that enable continuous monitoring, threat detection, and data protection, e2e-assure has launched 24/7 Unified IT/OT Detection and monitoring that uses EmberOT’s specialist sensor technology (but also available to operate with all leading OT cyber sensor tools). A further partnership with Trinity OT Security will help customers access the new solution. This makes e2e-assure one of the only UK owned and operated cyber security specialists offering a full OT solution that feeds directly into its UK based SOC.

“From expanding threats to mounting regulatory requirements, OT organisations are not equipped to handle these challenges alone,” says Rob Demain, CEO of e2e-assure. “But it’s not a process that can be easily outsourced due to the complexity and sensitivity of their operations. We are delighted that with this new product and partnership, e2e-assure is now further equipped to support organisations where operational resilience and avoiding costly downtime is crucial.”

e2e-assure can now deliver 24/7 monitoring for customers with EmberOT’s 100 per cent software solution. EmberOT’s sensors deliver continuous insight into status, vulnerabilities, and threats, helping organisations address potential risks and protect industrial systems and critical infrastructure. The sensors will help customers reduce alert noise through false positives, decrease detection times, and increase asset visibility. Combined with e2e-assure’s expertise and deep subject matter knowledge, this solution means customers can get ahead of threats and build resilience into a proactive cybersecurity strategy.

Customers can also benefit from:

Visibility reports that provide a complete asset inventory and contextual risk index that detects any threats as they come in. Asset vulnerability priority lists that prioritise vulnerabilities based on relevant context and provide mitigation assistance. A simplified alert system that integrates with the SOC for 24/7 threat monitoring and response. Flexible deployment that can be done locally without external connectivity, adapting to unique environments, and providing easy communication with theSOC team via the e2e-assure Teams app.

To deliver this service to customers, e2e-assure has partnered with Trinity OT Security. The partnership combines Trinity’s expertise in OT cyber security consulting and risk-based security improvement with e2e-assure’s 24/7 managed detection and response capabilities. The collaboration will deliver a comprehensive security solution for industrial and critical infrastructure organisations aligned with industry standards and regulatory frameworks, such as NIS2 and IEC 62443. Trinity OT will lead consultative engagements, including OT risk assessments, security improvement planning, and compliance advisory, while benefitting from e2e-assure’s UK-based Security Operations Centre (SOC) for ongoing threat detection, investigation, and response across IT and OT telemetry.

“Securing operational technology environments requires more than point solutions; it demands a strategic blend of deep technical insight, risk-based advisory and resilient operational defence,” said [Ben Dunlop], Chief Operating Officer at Trinity OT. “By partnering with e2e-assure, we are enhancing our ability to protect customers throughout the security lifecycle, from shaping improvements to sustaining them with world-class, 24/7 threat detection and response. This collaboration strengthens our collective commitment to deliver measurable risk reduction and operational resilience for organisations whose uptime and safety are paramount.”

Customers can access the new solution today. Contact e2e-assure to book in a demo to create a customised service plan.

About e2e-assure

e2e-assure has provided expert SOCaaS solutions powered by our SaaS SOC platform, CUMULO, to government and CNI organisations for over a decade. Our 24/7/365 UK based Security Operations Centre, staffed exclusively by NPPV3 and security cleared cyber professionals, is dedicated to rapid, expert response for nation critical organisations.

Unlike providers locked into specific technologies, our fully owned SaaS SOC platform, CUMULO, integrates with your existing security stack to optimise the value of your existing investments. With UK data sovereignty guaranteed and an unwavering focus on SOC excellence, we help you build resilience, reduce risk, and stay ahead of threat actors with confidence.

About Trinity OT Security

Trinity OT Security specialises in cybersecurity solutions, risk advisory, system integration and professional services tailored to Operational Technology environments. With a focus on risk management, practical implementation and long-term resilience, Trinity OT supports industrial organisations in securing critical infrastructure assets and maintaining safe, reliable operations.