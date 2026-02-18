Orange beats estimates as Africa, Middle East boost earnings
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, reported quarterly core profit slightly ahead of expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in Africa and Middle East that helped offset a slowdown in its home market.
The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) of 3.6 billion euros ($4.25 billion) for the quarter ended in December. Analysts had expected an average of 3.3 billion euros, according to a company-compiled consensus poll.
($1 = 0.8467 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Joe Bavier)
