OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - OpenAI has appointed former British ‍finance minister ‌George Osborne as managing director and head ⁠of its "OpenAI for ‌Countries" initiative, the company said on Tuesday, as the ChatGPT maker ramps up efforts to ⁠work with governments on national AI strategies.

Osborne, who served ​as chancellor of the exchequer ‌from 2010 to 2016, ⁠will take up the role in January and will oversee the expansion of ​OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI said.

OpenAI for Countries is an overseas expansion of the $500 billion 'Stargate' initiative to build data centres in ​the ‍U.S.

The company describes ​OpenAI for Countries as a way to ensure AI systems are built on democratic values while supporting local innovation ecosystems, education, and infrastructure.

OpenAI said Osborne is expected ⁠to participate in its event at the World Economic Forum in ​Davos next month.

Osborne's appointment underscores growing global interest in AI as core national infrastructure and the geopolitical stakes ‌around how it is governed.

