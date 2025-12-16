Home > Headlines > OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion
Headlines

OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - OpenAI has appointed former British ‍finance minister ‌George Osborne as managing director and head ⁠of its "OpenAI for ‌Countries" initiative, the company said on Tuesday, as the ChatGPT maker ramps up efforts to ⁠work with governments on national AI strategies.

Osborne, who served ​as chancellor of the exchequer ‌from 2010 to 2016, ⁠will take up the role in January and will oversee the expansion of ​OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI said.

OpenAI for Countries is an overseas expansion of the $500 billion 'Stargate' initiative to build data centres in ​the ‍U.S.

The company describes ​OpenAI for Countries as a way to ensure AI systems are built on democratic values while supporting local innovation ecosystems, education, and infrastructure.

OpenAI said Osborne is expected ⁠to participate in its event at the World Economic Forum in ​Davos next month.

Osborne's appointment underscores growing global interest in AI as core national infrastructure and the geopolitical stakes ‌around how it is governed.

(Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related Posts
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say

No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

View All Headlines Posts
;