Altered Vitruvian Man Sparks Controversy During Olympics Coverage

By Andrea Mandala

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An altered version of Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci's famous "Vitruvian Man", shown without genitals in the opening titles of Italy’s Winter Olympics TV coverage, has brought more criticism of state broadcaster RAI.

The network was already under fire for its gaffe-strewn coverage of the opening ceremony when its head of sport welcomed viewers to the wrong stadium and muddled VIPs' identities.

Now its use of "Vitruvian Man" - which depicts a nude male inside a circle and square - morphing into images of winter sports competitors at the start of Olympics programmes has brought accusations of censoring a national treasure.

"What has happened to the Vitruvian Man's genitals?" asked newspaper Corriere della Sera, showing an image of the 15th century original next to the modified version where the man's private parts are replaced with a blank space.

"The Vitruvian Man is not just any image," complained the centre-left Democratic Party, which raised the matter in parliament.

"It is one of the highest symbols of Italian art and ingenuity, subject to precise protection rules and rigorous procedures for reproduction and use, including for television and promotional purposes," it added in a statement.

RAI called the dispute more "fake news".

In a statement, the network added that the global TV feed and graphics were produced by the International Olympic Committee's production arm - Olympic Broadcasting Services - and aired without any intervention or modification.

OBS said the graphic was meant to honour Da Vinci and bring his artwork to a global audience.

"With regard to the Vitruvian Man, this is intended as an homage to the original drawing rather than a direct reproduction," it added in a statement to Reuters.

Dozens of broadcasters around the world are beaming the Olympics live with 93 nations participating at the Games.

OBS said it had obtained clearance from the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice, where the original is kept, as well as Italy's Ministry of Culture.

Democratic Party lawmakers have demanded an explanation from Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli and questioned whether RAI had the proper permissions to modify the masterpiece.

"Evidently the top brass at Rai fear that a penis might cause offence," weighed in the equally outraged 5-Star Movement opposition party, comparing RAI to Iran's religious leaders for censorship.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)