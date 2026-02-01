Pope Leo Advocates for Peace During Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

VATICAN CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pope Leo urged world leaders on Sunday to use the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics to promote peace, calling on those in authority to take concrete steps toward de-escalation and dialogue.

Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo will co-host the Games from February 6 to 22.

After his weekly Angelus prayer, the pope said major sporting events including the Olympic Games carried a "powerful message of fraternity" and could rekindle hope for "a world at peace", recalling the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce.

"The Olympic truce is an ancient custom that accompanies the holding of the Games," he said.

"I hope that those who care about peace among peoples and hold positions of authority will take concrete steps on this occasion toward de‑escalation and dialogue," he added.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Holmes)