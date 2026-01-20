Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Traders are securing FX hedges as Greenland tariff risks rise, affecting euro and sterling volatility. Market uncertainty grows amid potential trade war.
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Trader demand for protection against big swings in the euro in early February rose sharply on Tuesday, as concern grew over a possible rekindling of a trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats to Europe over Greenland.
Euro two-week implied options volatility - a measure of demand for hedges against big price swings in that time - shot to almost 6%, the most since early December on Tuesday, according to LSEG data. Three-month options vol, which is considered more of a benchmark, hit its highest since late November, rising to 6.025%.
Implied options vol for sterling, another currency in the tariff crosshairs, rose to a two-month high of 6.464%.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
