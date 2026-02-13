Norwegian Air CEO Confirms No Plans for Starlink Wi-Fi Implementation

Norwegian Air's Stance on Starlink Wi-Fi

By Vera Dvorakova

Current Wi-Fi Offerings

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle does not plan to bring Starlink's Wi-Fi onto its aircraft for now, as the budget airline offers a paid service from another vendor on its flights, CEO Geir Karlsen told Reuters on Friday.

Industry Reactions

Major airlines like Lufthansa and Qatar Airways are becoming important customers for Starlink, but the product is less appealing to budget carriers that rely on ancillary services to compensate for low ticket prices.

Future Considerations

"As far as I know, ... if you install Starlink, you're not able to ... charge for the use towards your passengers," Karlsen said.

He added Starlink was not certified for the Boeing 737 aircraft, although it will be in the future.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary last month publicly clashed with Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, about the use of its services. O'Leary said that Starlink would cost the airline up to $250 million a year.

Another budget airline, EasyJet, said in January it was exploring a Starlink Wi-Fi deal, but "the economics" were not quite working for it.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)