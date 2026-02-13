Norwegian Air does not plan to use Starlink Wi-Fi, CEO says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Norwegian Air's CEO announced no plans to adopt Starlink Wi-Fi, citing cost and certification issues. Budget airlines like EasyJet also express concerns.
By Vera Dvorakova
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle does not plan to bring Starlink's Wi-Fi onto its aircraft for now, as the budget airline offers a paid service from another vendor on its flights, CEO Geir Karlsen told Reuters on Friday.
Major airlines like Lufthansa and Qatar Airways are becoming important customers for Starlink, but the product is less appealing to budget carriers that rely on ancillary services to compensate for low ticket prices.
"As far as I know, ... if you install Starlink, you're not able to ... charge for the use towards your passengers," Karlsen said.
He added Starlink was not certified for the Boeing 737 aircraft, although it will be in the future.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary last month publicly clashed with Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates Starlink, about the use of its services. O'Leary said that Starlink would cost the airline up to $250 million a year.
Another budget airline, EasyJet, said in January it was exploring a Starlink Wi-Fi deal, but "the economics" were not quite working for it.
(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite internet access globally, especially in underserved areas.
Ancillary services are additional services offered by airlines beyond the basic ticket price, such as Wi-Fi, baggage fees, and in-flight meals, which help generate extra revenue.
A budget airline is a carrier that offers low fares and fewer amenities compared to traditional airlines, often charging for extras to keep base ticket prices low.
Wi-Fi in aviation refers to the wireless internet service provided on aircraft, allowing passengers to connect to the internet during flights, often for a fee.
