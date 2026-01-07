Norway's Equinor does not plan return to Venezuela, CEO says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
OSLO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Equinor does not plan a return to Venezuela, which the company left in the early part of this decade, the Norwegian oil and gas company's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.
"At the moment, that's not on the table," Anders Opedal said on the sidelines of a business conference. "We pulled out of Venezuela because we wanted to reallocate capital."
Equinor entered Venezuela's oil and gas industry the mid-1990s, investing billions of dollars onshore and offshore and identifying the country as a core part of its operation, but ultimately pulled out after some 25 years.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)
