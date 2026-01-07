MOSCOW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters have put out a blaze that broke out at an oil depot in Russia's southern Belgorod region following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, the Vesti state TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing the regional governor.

Ukraine earlier said it had hit an oil depot in Belgorod overnight, without providing further details, part of its campaign to degrade Russian energy infrastucture to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its military campaign.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said late on Tuesday that several oil storage tanks were on fire at the oil depot in the Starooskolsky district, about 44 miles (70 km) from the border with Ukraine. He said there were no casualties.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Osborn)