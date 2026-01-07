Stellantis vehicle production in Italy down 20% in 2025 to 379,706 units
Stellantis vehicle production in Italy down 20% in 2025 to 379,706 units
MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Stellantis' vehicle production in Italy fell 20% in 2025 to 379,706 vehicles, the FIM Cisl trade union said on Wednesday, noting that the production of new models only started in the final part of the year.
Passenger car output fell 24.5% in 2025 to 213,706 units, the lowest level in over 70 years, FIM Cisl head Ferdinando Uliano said presenting the union's report.
