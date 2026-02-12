Norway, France to finance more military support for Ukraine
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Norway and France have pledged significant military support to Ukraine, including funding for weapons and surveillance capabilities, to enhance its defense against ongoing threats.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway has agreed to contribute 4.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($443.25 million) in military support to Ukraine while France has guaranteed for a loan of about 3 billion crowns, the Norwegian government said on Thursday.
The agreement between France and Norway includes acquisition of a large of volume air-to-ground weapons and capabilities that provide surveillance and situational awareness from the French defence industry, the Norwegian government said.
"The projects in this agreement meet crucial Ukraine priorities and have been identified following close dialogue with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence," Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement.
"The projects we have identified in this agreement will provide rapid effects for Ukraine," he added.
Military aid refers to financial or material assistance provided by one country to another to support military operations or defense capabilities.
Air-to-ground weapons are munitions designed to be launched from aircraft to strike targets on the ground.
Situational awareness is the ability to identify, process, and comprehend information about the environment to make informed decisions.
Surveillance in a military context involves monitoring activities and gathering information to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness.
