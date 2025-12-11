North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

SEOUL, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong ‍Un ‌praised his country's achievements in 2025, which included ⁠sending troops to ‌overseas military operations, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim has been presiding over a key party ⁠meeting this week to note policy plans and their ​execution as the country prepares to ‌convene the Ninth Congress ⁠of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, expected early next year.

According to Kim, North ​Korea saw "accelerated forward momentum and redoubled self-sustainability" in 2025, KCNA said on Friday.

"Over the past year, various soldiers of our military ​have ‍participated in overseas ​military operations to demonstrate the reputation of our military," KCNA said, as one example of the country's achievements.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a mutual defence pact, and ⁠North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia ​to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kim said that the country's 'five-year' policy plan broke through a boundary in 2025 ‌toward full-scale development, KCNA added.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)