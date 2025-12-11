Home > Headlines > North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

Posted on December 11, 2025

SEOUL, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong ‍Un ‌praised his country's achievements in 2025, which included ⁠sending troops to ‌overseas military operations, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim has been presiding over a key party ⁠meeting this week to note policy plans and their ​execution as the country prepares to ‌convene the Ninth Congress ⁠of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, expected early next year.

According to Kim, North ​Korea saw "accelerated forward momentum and redoubled self-sustainability" in 2025, KCNA said on Friday.

"Over the past year, various soldiers of our military ​have ‍participated in overseas ​military operations to demonstrate the reputation of our military," KCNA said, as one example of the country's achievements.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a mutual defence pact, and ⁠North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia ​to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kim said that the country's 'five-year' policy plan broke through a boundary in 2025 ‌toward full-scale development, KCNA added.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)

