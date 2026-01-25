Kim Jong Un Oversees Sculpture Creation for Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an art studio on Sunday to guide the creation of sculptures to be displayed at a memorial for North Korean troops who died fighting overseas, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Under a mutual defence pact with Russia, in 2024 North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, where more than 6,000 of them were killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western sources.

Visiting the Mansudae Art Studio, Kim said the sculptures would "convey forever the legendary feats... of admirable sons of the DPRK", according to KCNA, using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Kim has repeatedly lauded the troops' "heroism" in fighting abroad and honoured them, including greeting and decorating them and working on the memorial for the fallen soldiers personally.

Kim's move comes as North Korea has initiated procedures to convene a key party congress, expected to set out major policy goals for the next five years.

Analysts said the Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party is expected to be held early next month, potentially accompanied by a large military parade.

