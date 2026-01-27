Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 2026
Last updated: January 27, 2026
North Korea launched a projectile towards the sea, detected by South Korea's military. Japan reported a possible ballistic missile, prompting international reactions.
SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Tuesday.
Japan's coast guard separately said it had detected what could be a ballistic missile launched by North Korea.
(Reporting by Jack KimEditing by Ed Davies)
Japan's coast guard reported detecting what could be a ballistic missile launched by North Korea.
This event is significant as it adds to North Korea's recent military activities and has prompted international reactions.
