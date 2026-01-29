Nokia Announces Board Chair Transition Amid AI-Driven Profit Growth

Nokia's Leadership and Financial Performance

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Agnieszka Olenska

Board Chair Transition

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia said on Thursday that longtime chair Sari Baldauf planned to step down and the telecom gear maker would propose Timo Ihamuotila as her successor, after a push into artificial intelligence helped it meet quarterly earnings expectations.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Baldauf, one of Nokia’s longest‑serving executives, has chaired the board since 2020 after returning to the company in 2018. Her earlier tenure from 1994 to 2005 coincided with Nokia’s rise as a global leader in the mobile phone market.

Future Profit Expectations

Ihamuotila, who already serves as vice chair, was Nokia’s chief financial officer between 2009 and 2016. He is set to leave Swiss group ABB by the end of 2026.

Nokia's comparable operating profit fell 3% year-on-year to 1.05 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in the fourth quarter, broadly in line with the average estimate of 1.01 billion euros from analysts polled by LSEG.

Nokia is carrying out one of its biggest restructuring drives since it sold its iconic mobile phone business more than a decade ago, banking on AI and data centre demand to offset weak spending and contract losses in the 5G field.

Last year, it appointed former Intel executive Justin Hotard as its CEO to speed up the transition. Still, a profit warning tied to U.S. import tariffs and a weaker dollar have hit the margins, mounting pressure for deeper cost cuts.

Fourth-quarter net sales reached 6.12 billion euros, meeting analysts' forecast.

Nokia expects comparable operating profit in 2026 to come between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

It said it would keep its dividend payout unchanged from the previous year at up to 14 euro cents per share.

($1 = 0.8345 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Agnieszka Olenska in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)