Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
STMicroelectronics forecasts Q1 revenue of $3.04 billion, surpassing market expectations due to growth in automotive and industrial sectors.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue slightly above market expectations as its main markets recover, but posted a $141 million impairment cost as it restructures its operations.
The Franco-Italian company reported fourth-quarter net income of $125 million, below market expectations for $222 million and $369 million a year ago. Without the impairment charge, net income would have been $266 million.
Revenue for the quarter was $3.33 billion, versus the $3.29 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.
STMicroelectronics forecast first-quarter revenue of about $3.04 billion, above last year's figure of $2.71 billion. Analysts expected $2.99 billion according to LSEG data.
STMicroelectronics is facing a painful and contested shake-up of its European manufacturing footprint, moving output away from legacy fabs in France and Italy and concentrating investment in newer, more advanced sites.
(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
