Roche forecasts high single-digit earnings growth and mid single-digit sales growth by 2026, as announced in Frankfurt.
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Roche's full-year adjusted operating income rose by a lower-than-expected 5% as gains in drugs such as Phesgo against breast cancer and Hemlibra against haemophilia were partly offset by a weak U.S. dollar weighing on overseas sales.
Operating profit, adjusted for special items, came in at 21.8 billion Swiss francs ($28.5 billion) in 2025, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday, just shy of a market consensus of 22 billion francs cited by analysts.
The group also said it expects 2026 group sales to grow in the mid single-digit percentage range, while targeting core earnings per share growth in the high single-digit range.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Core earnings are the profits generated from a company's primary business operations, excluding any income from non-operational activities like investments or sales of assets. They provide a clearer picture of operational performance.
Group sales refer to the total revenue generated by a company from all its business segments combined. It reflects the overall market performance and demand for the company's products or services.
A financial projection is an estimate of a company's future financial performance, including revenue, expenses, and profits. It is based on historical data and market analysis, helping businesses plan and make informed decisions.
