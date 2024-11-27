Business
Nokia gets new telecom contract from Deutsche Telekom, replacing Huawei
Published : 23 hours ago, on
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia has signed a contract with Deutsche Telekom to roll out a mobile network using Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) in more than 3,000 sites in Germany, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said in a statement on Wednesday.
The new deal formally marks Nokia’s return as a supplier to Europe’s largest network after Deutsche Telekom chose Ericsson equipment for parts of its network in 2017.
The deal, which includes Fujitsu, covers a mass rollout of ORAN-compliant technology with commercial deployment already underway in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany.
After the companies did a trial run last year, Nokia will replace equipment from the incumbent, China’s Huawei.
Both Nokia and Ericsson have been looking to sell equipment with ORAN technology that promises deep cost cuts by using cloud-based software and equipment from many suppliers instead of relying on just one.
Ericsson had already got big contracts with AT&T and Spain’s largest telecoms operator, MasOrange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?