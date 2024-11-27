Business
Grifols shares tumble as Brookfield plans to drop takeover plan
Published : 24 hours ago, on
MADRID (Reuters) -Canadian fund Brookfield is planning to drop its plan to take over Spain’s Grifols, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, sending shares in the pharmaceutical firm down 10%.
Grifols shares were down 10% in early morning trading, having fallen as low as 12% while the blue-chip index IBEX 35 was down 0.6%, with Bloomberg first reporting Brookfield’s plans.
One of the sources said the Canadian private equity firm is walking away due to a disagreement on the company’s value.
It is unclear if both companies might resume talks, the sources said.
Brookfield said in September it was interested in launching a takeover bid jointly with the Grifols family, pending successful completion of due diligence.
Representatives of Grifols and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?