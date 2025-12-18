SYDNEY, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in ‍New ‌Zealand rose in December to its highest ⁠level in ‌more than four years, with card spending data showing a lift in ⁠discretionary spending, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The ​consumer confidence index jumped to ‌101.5 in December ⁠from 98.4 in November. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while ​below that indicates pessimism.

ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement that mortgage holders were ​more ‍keen to spend ​as interest rates had cycled.

"It will be interesting to see in January whether the recent change in direction in interest rates affects this ⁠sentiment, or whether the (central bank governor's) reassuring words ​about interest rates staying low for a considerable period ... see willingness to spend continue to ‌lift," Zollner said.

