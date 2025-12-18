Kering to buy jewellry producer Raselli Franco
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
PARIS, Dec 18 - French luxury group Kering will buy family-owned jewellry producer Raselli Franco Group, it said on Thursday, announcing an initial 115 million euro ($134.76 million) investment into the business.
The 20% stake will be further expanded to full ownership by 2032, Kering said in a statement.
The acquisition, the first made by the highly-indebted luxury group under new Chief Executive Luca De Meo, highlights the group's efforts to expand into categories less exposed to the business cycles of the fashion industry.
De Meo said the move would secure "critical manufacturing capabilities" and accelerate growth in the jewellery segment, where Kering owns brands including Boucheron and Pomellato.
($1 = 0.8534 euros)
(reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
