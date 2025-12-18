Italy's Nexi rejects TPG offer for digital banking assets

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Italian fintech company Nexi ‍said ‌on Thursday it will not proceed ⁠with U.S. ‌private equity fund TPG's offer to buy its digital banking unit.

"Following ⁠the analysis carried out and after careful ​consideration, the board resolved not ‌to proceed ⁠with the proposed transaction," Nexi said in a statement, without ​giving any more details.

Nexi's second largest shareholder, Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, had opposed the ​sale ‍of a majority ​stake in the unit to TPG, sources had told Reuters in November.

The digital banking unit provides technology solutions for open banking, ⁠corporate banking services and interbank clearing systems. ​It generated core earnings of 155 million euros for Nexi in 2025.

