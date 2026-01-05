Finance
KLM scraps 300 flights on Tuesday due to snow in Amsterdam
KLM scraps 300 flights on Tuesday due to snow in Amsterdam
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dutch airline KLM expects to cancel at least 300 flights at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Tuesday as problems caused by a cold spell and snowfall continue, a spokesperson for the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Monday.
Snow and ice have already caused hunderds of cancellations every day since Friday at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer)
Explore more articles in the Finance category