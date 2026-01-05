Italy's antitrust investigates A2A over EV charging network
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
ROME, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator has begun an investigation into utility group A2A over alleged violations of European Union rules in its electric vehicle charging services, it said on Monday.
In response, A2A said its units had respected the principles of transparency, fairness and free competition and were cooperating fully with the investigation by the regulator, known as the AGCM.
"The group is confident that the dialogue with the AGCM will help confirm the correctness of its conduct," it added.
The company has 60 days in which to formalise an initial response to the accusations.
(Reporting by Keith Weir)
