AMSTERDAM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A Dutch court will hold a hearing on January 14 to hear arguments over whether it should formally investigate alleged mismanagement at computer chip maker Nexperia, a court spokesperson said on Monday.

The hearing marks the first public airing of a dispute that has disrupted supply of basic chips to the automotive industry.

It follows preliminary decisions in early October by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber to suspend the company's former CEO Zhang Xuezheng and transfer shares held by its Chinese parent Wingtech to a Dutch lawyer.

In September, the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, reversing the move later.

The spokesperson said a decision would follow the court hearing at a date to be determined.

The fight over Nexperia has led to shortages of the chips it makes, needed in large volumes by the automotive industry.

Nexperia said it would argue that the court should uphold its earlier decisions.

"Nexperia’s position is that there were indeed sound reasons to doubt the course of affairs and that an investigation must be ordered," the company said.

A spokesperson for Wingtech, which owns Nexperia via holding company Yuching, confirmed the January 14 court date.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)