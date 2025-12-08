Headlines
Dutch centre and centre-right parties to start talks on forming government
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Three Dutch centre and centre-right parties have been advised to start trying to form government together, government negotiator Sybrand van Haersma Buma said on Monday.
The parties are election winner D66, the conservative Christian Democrats (CDA) and the pro-business VVD Party.
