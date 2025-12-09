AMSTERDAM, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Customers of chip equipment maker ‍ASML ‌include at least one firm with links to the ⁠Chinese military, Dutch ‌television program Nieuwsuur reported on Tuesday.

The company said in a response that it could not confirm the ⁠report, but that it abides by all export laws, and ​so any equipment it has sold ‌was either granted an ⁠export license or does not fall under restrictions.

Nieuwsuur reported that ASML had sold parts to ​a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Technology Group, an important supplier to the Chinese army.

The report was based at least in part ​on ‍Chinese import and export ​data. It said ASML has also sold equipment to Shenzhen International Quantum Academy, as well as chipmakers SiEn (Qingdao) and SMBC, a subsidiary of SMIC .

ASML, the biggest maker of equipment used to manufacture ⁠chips, does not disclose information about its customers.

Chipmakers around the world ​are known to use its tools, including SMIC, China's biggest chipmaking firm. China was ASML's largest market in 2024, representing 36% ‌of sales or around 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) worth.

