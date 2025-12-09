ASML customers include at least one with Chinese military links, Nieuwsuur reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Customers of chip equipment maker ASML include at least one firm with links to the Chinese military, Dutch television program Nieuwsuur reported on Tuesday.
The company said in a response that it could not confirm the report, but that it abides by all export laws, and so any equipment it has sold was either granted an export license or does not fall under restrictions.
Nieuwsuur reported that ASML had sold parts to a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Technology Group, an important supplier to the Chinese army.
The report was based at least in part on Chinese import and export data. It said ASML has also sold equipment to Shenzhen International Quantum Academy, as well as chipmakers SiEn (Qingdao) and SMBC, a subsidiary of SMIC .
ASML, the biggest maker of equipment used to manufacture chips, does not disclose information about its customers.
Chipmakers around the world are known to use its tools, including SMIC, China's biggest chipmaking firm. China was ASML's largest market in 2024, representing 36% of sales or around 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) worth.
