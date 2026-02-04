Nestle widens French infant formula recall to new batch of Guigoz

Overview of the Guigoz Recall

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle widened an infant formula recall to include a new batch of Guigoz formula after France lowered the maximum cereulide toxin threshold, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

Cereulide Toxin Concerns

Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers including Nestle and France's Danone and Lactalis, triggering recalls in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents.

Previous Recall History

"As methods for analyzing cereulide have evolved, we are voluntarily recalling a batch of Guigoz infant formula in addition to the batches already recalled," Nestle said on its recall alert.

Company Response

The company had already recalled some Guigoz batches, among other brands, in France in January and December.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)