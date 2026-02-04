Nestle widens French infant formula recall to new batch of Guigoz
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Nestle expands its Guigoz formula recall in France due to new cereulide toxin limits, affecting global supply chains and raising safety concerns.
PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle widened an infant formula recall to include a new batch of Guigoz formula after France lowered the maximum cereulide toxin threshold, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.
Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers including Nestle and France's Danone and Lactalis, triggering recalls in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents.
"As methods for analyzing cereulide have evolved, we are voluntarily recalling a batch of Guigoz infant formula in addition to the batches already recalled," Nestle said on its recall alert.
The company had already recalled some Guigoz batches, among other brands, in France in January and December.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
A product recall is a request to return a product after the discovery of safety issues or product defects. It is often initiated by the manufacturer or regulatory authorities to protect consumers.
Cereulide toxin is a toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning. Symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, particularly after consuming contaminated food.
Infant formula is a manufactured food designed for feeding babies under 12 months old. It is intended to provide essential nutrients that babies need for growth and development.
Food safety refers to the practices and measures taken to ensure that food is safe to eat and free from harmful contaminants. This includes proper handling, cooking, and storage of food.
A voluntary recall is when a company decides to remove a product from the market due to safety concerns or defects, even if it is not legally required to do so.
