NatWest commits $13.7 billion to support UK social housing
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
NatWest pledges $13.7 billion to enhance UK social housing by 2028, aiming to deliver affordable housing and meet early lending targets.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - NatWest on Wednesday said it would provide a package of 10 billion pounds ($13.72 billion) to the UK social housing sector by 2028 to support the delivery of affordable housing across the country.
The bank said it delivered on its social housing lending ambition of 7.5 billion pounds from 2024 to 2026, a year earlier than targeted.
($1 = 0.7287 pounds)
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru)
Affordable housing is housing that is reasonably priced for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, ensuring they do not spend more than a certain percentage of their income on housing costs.
A financial commitment refers to a promise or obligation to allocate a certain amount of money for a specific purpose, such as funding a project or initiative.
Explore more articles in the Finance category