France's Services Sector Sees First Contraction Since October

Overview of France's Services Sector Performance

PARIS, Feb 4(Reuters) - France's services sector contracted in January for the first time since October, as new business fell at the fastest pace in six months, according to a monthly survey from S&P Global.

January PMI Figures

The HCOB France services final PMI fell to 48.4 points in January from 50.1 in December, although the final PMI figure was a bit better than the flash January services PMI of 47.9 points.

Impact of Economic Policies

The services PMI figure fell below the 50.0 points level that separates growth from contraction for the first time since October, and S&P Global said the sector had been hit by weaker demand and a fall in new business intakes.

Future Business Expectations

The January final composite PMI, which includes both the services and manufacturing sectors, also fell to 49.1 points from 50.0 in December.

Nevertheless, S&P Global said businesses could get a boost from the fact that France adopted a budget for 2026 this week, heralding a period of relative stability for Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's weak minority government.

"At the start of the year, France's service sector experienced a fresh setback. Order books were notably sparse, with clients displaying caution," said Hamburg Commercial Bank junior economist Jonas Feldhusen.

"Against this backdrop, it is all the more noteworthy that forward‑looking business expectations have risen significantly. This optimism appears to rest on the assumption that a resolution to the protracted budget deadlock will help reduce uncertainty, thereby supporting both consumption and investment momentum," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Joe Bavier)