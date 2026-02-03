NATO's Rutte says reaching deal to end war will require tough choices
NATO's Rutte highlights the necessity of tough choices for a Ukraine peace deal, with NATO providing significant air defense support.
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Reaching a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine will require tough choices, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
In an address to Ukraine's parliament during a visit to the capital Kyiv, Rutte, who was speaking through a translator, said that the PURL weapons purchasing program is supplying 90% of Ukraine's air defence missiles.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Air defense missiles are weapons designed to intercept and destroy incoming threats such as aircraft or missiles, protecting a country's airspace.
