Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Ubisoft shares fell 30% after announcing a major restructuring and canceling six games, impacting the SBF 120 index significantly.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Ubisoft plunged on Thursday after the French video game publisher announced a sweeping reorganisation and said it would cancel six games.
Shares of the "Assassin's Creed" video game series creator dropped nearly 30% in a delayed start to trading, leading losses on the SBF 120 index of Paris' most traded stocks.
