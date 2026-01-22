Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Bouygues, Iliad, and Orange are negotiating to acquire Altice's telecom assets in France. The due diligence process started in January, indicating a potential major shift in the telecom sector.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms operators Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad-owned Free said on Thursday they were in ongoing discussions with Altice Group to buy a large part of its telecommunications activities in France.
Due diligence started in early January, the three companies said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
