Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Quilter's Q4 net inflows hit a record £2.4 billion, boosting assets under management to £141.2 billion, a 5% increase from the prior quarter.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Quilter said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net inflows jumped 21% to a record 2.4 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), helped by business provided to clients building their wealth.
The company said its assets under management and administration stood at 141.2 billion pounds at December end, up 5% from the prior quarter.
($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
